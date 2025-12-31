Thompson logged seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 128-106 victory over the Lakers.

Thompson failed to get anything going in the victory and ceded a lot of production to Marcus Sasser, whose shot was more dialed in. Although Thompson is injury-free, he's in the midst of a horrible three-game slump, producing only 21 points, 14 rebounds and four assists over the last three contests.