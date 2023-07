Thompson isn't expected to play in Sunday's Summer League finale against the Pacers due to an undisclosed reason, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Thompson starred for the Pistons in Summer League, averaging 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per game, but he's been shut down for the finale. The rookie first-round pick will now turn his sights to preparing for his first NBA regular season.