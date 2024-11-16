Thompson (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Thompson was already cleared to play by the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel, but the Pistons remain cautious with the second-year forward. He's yet to make his season debut, and his next chance to play will come in the second half of a back-to-back set against the Bulls on Monday.
