Watch Now:

Thompson (illness) will not play Monday against Charlotte.

Thompson appears to be having a back-and-forth battle with his current illness, which will officially sideline him for Monday's contest. The rookie wing felt under the weather this morning after being cleared from the injury report yesterday. After logging just 11 minutes and potentially dealing with the ailment during Saturday's loss to Dallas, Thompson being scratched from the lineup entirely makes life easier on fantasy managers.

More News