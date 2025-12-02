Thompson closed with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 99-98 victory over the Hawks.

Thompson scored in single digits for the fifth time in the past seven games, continuing his serviceable, yet underwhelming season. While it does appear as though he is going to be a regular piece of the starting rotation, Thompson has offered only modest production on the offensive end, averaging just 11.6 points per game through his first 17 appearances. He remains a hold in just about every format, although his overall skill set is better suited for those ignoring the points category.