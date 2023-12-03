Thompson contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and seven rebounds in 16 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Thompson picked up five fouls for the second game in a row, and that's been a recurring issue for the rookie. Over his last eight games, Thompson has averaged 4.4 fouls per contest. To make matters worse for his immediate fantasy outlook, he'll also have to compete with Bojan Bogdanovic for minutes at both forward spots with the veteran scoring 22 points in his season debut Saturday.