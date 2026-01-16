Thompson supplied five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 win over the Suns.

Thompson's minutes continue to rise and fall, with his 19 minutes Thursday marking his lowest point since he saw 16 minutes against the Jazz on Dec. 26. Including that game, Thompson has averaged 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 24.0 minutes across his past nine appearances. It seems unlikely at this point he'll put together the breakout season many were hoping for.