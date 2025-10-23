Thompson posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Bulls.

The Pistons have been hyping up Thompson over the offseason, and if Wednesday was any indication, it's easy to see why. Thompson was given plenty of ball-handling responsibilities in addition to his role as Detroit's dynamo on the defensive end, and he nearly put up a triple-double as a result. And with Jaden Ivey (knee) sidelined for several weeks, it appears the Pistons are going to lean heavily on the third-year forward.