default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thompson (heel) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Thompson is likely to be available Saturday despite a right heel contusion. The young forward has averaged 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game over the Pistons' past five contests.

More News