Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (heel) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Thompson is likely to be available Saturday despite a right heel contusion. The young forward has averaged 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game over the Pistons' past five contests.
