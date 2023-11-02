Thompson tallied 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Thompson has flashed mostly on the defensive end through the first week of his NBA career and did so again Wednesday, but he's beginning to complement his rebounding and turnover-creating plays with more production as a secondary scorer. He's now hit double figures in the points column in both of his last two outings, after averaging 6.3 points on 26.1 percent shooting from the field in Detroit's first three contests. Like most rookies, Thompson will likely struggle with efficiency during his first season in the NBA, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect major improvement from the 39.2 percent mark from the field he's turned in through five games. That said, the solid all-around numbers Thompson provides in the counting categories has more than made up for his poor percentages and probably makes him worthy of a roster spot in 10-team leagues and deeper.