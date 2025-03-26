Thompson posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 victory over the Spurs.

March has been a quiet month overall for Thompson, but Tuesday's game was one of his better performances. Over his last 13 games, Thompson has averaged just 21.1 minutes per contest with 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks on 54.2 percent shooting from the field. His per-minute production makes him worth holding onto in most leagues.