Thompson logged 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Magic.

Thompson led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while leading the Pistons in rebounds and blocks in a well-round performance. Thompson has tallied at least 15 points in nine games this season, adding at least seven boards in seven of those contests. Thompson posted his first double-digit scoring total since tallying a season-high 22 points Jan. 20 against Milwaukee.