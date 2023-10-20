Thompson delivered 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 118-116 preseason win over the Thunder.

Thompson was impressive on both ends of the court, filling the stat sheet and ending as the team's leading scorer despite playing just 22 minutes, though that latter figure was in line with the rest of the players who started the game. Thompson has seen his stock rise in the preseason and is expected to open the season as a starter on Opening Night against the Heat on Oct. 25.