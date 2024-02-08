Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Thompson suffered a left ankle injury in Wednesday's game against the Kings and has been diagnosed with a sprain. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set, but if he's cleared to suit up, he could see an uptick in playing time after Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) was traded to the Knicks on Thursday.
