Thompson (illness) is questionable to return to Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks, Pistons' reporter Johnny Kane reports.
Thompson left Saturday's game in the first half, and it wouldn't be shocking if he doesn't return, as an illness might be enough reason to keep him on the sidelines for one or two games if not appropriately managed. Simone Fontecchio and Evan Fournier will benefit from Thompson's absence.
More News
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Heads to locker room Saturday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Fills stat sheet admirably Friday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Efficient in win Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Fills up box score Thursday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Leads team with 19 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Set to play against Clippers•