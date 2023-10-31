Thompson accumulated 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder.

Thompson had his best game of the season and recorded the first double-double of his young NBA career. The rookie is just fFour games into his pro career but is already showing signs of the two-way star he might become, as he has notched double-digit rebounds in three outings in a row while also dishing out at least three assists in each game. It's just four games and that's a very small sample size, but Thompson has been one of the top rookies in the first week of the season with averages of 8.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest.