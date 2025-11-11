Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Remains out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Thompson (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Thompson will miss a second straight game while nursing a right ankle sprain. Javonte Green is expected to remain in the first unit while Thompson is out, and the latter's next chance to suit up will come against the 76ers on Friday.