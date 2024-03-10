Thompson (illness) has been cleared in advance of Monday's game against Charlotte.

Thompson, who left Sunday's loss to Dallas in the second quarter and didn't return, appears set to suit up Monday, which will mark a continuation of his perfect attendance on the season. Thompson has started 14 straight games and is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks on 50.4 percent shooting over that span.