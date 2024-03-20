The Pistons announced Wednesday that Thompson will miss the remainder of the season while being treated for a blood clot, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thompson had missed the last six games due to an undisclosed illness, and he's dealing with a blood clot that will cost him the remainder of the season. However, he's been cleared to resume conditioning and will resume non-contact basketball activities around the end of the regular season. The team plans for him to ramp up over the summer and to return to action for the start of the 2024-25 season. Thompson showed promise during his rookie campaign, averaging 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game over 63 appearances.