Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers with a right ankle sprain.
Thompson is missing a fourth consecutive contest Thursday. His next chance to play comes on a short turnaround Friday against the Grizzlies. Marcus Sasser will likely continue to start at shooting guard for the Pistons until Thompson is cleared to retake the floor.
