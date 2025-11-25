Thompson closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 122-117 victory over the Pacers.

Thompson seemed to be fully back to speed Monday after missing four games due to an ankle injury. This was his third appearance since his absence, but he came off the bench in the first one and played only 28 minutes as a starter in the second contest. In 13 games this season, Thompson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.