Thompson contributed 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to the Wizards.

Thompson's rebounding total was his lowest of the campaign, but he had a nice night offensively, finishing as Detroit's second-leading scorer. This was his first double-digit scoring effort over his past five games, and his 14 field-goal attempts were the most he has taken in a contest since Nov. 5. Thompson isn't yet a consistent scorer, but he's provided a well-rounded skill set, averaging 11.4 points, 9.5 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.3 minutes through 17 games.