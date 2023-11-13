Thompson finished with nine points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

Thompson has been a hit-or-miss player offensively, but his rebounding and defensive production have been superb. The rookie is currently averaging 11.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. That's a solid foundation, but there are still a few holes in his game, most notably a poor three-point shot (15.4 percent on 2.4 attempts per game).