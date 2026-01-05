Thompson ended with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Cavaliers.

Tobias Harris (hip) is going to miss a couple of weeks, while Jalen Duren (ankle) is expected to miss at least one week. Thompson should, in theory, play more minutes for Detroit as a result, but his workload Sunday was a bit disappointing from a fantasy perspective.