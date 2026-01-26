Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Sees just 20 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson contributed five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 139-116 win over the Kings.
The Pistons ran away with this game early, so the team was able to take its foot off the gas early. As a result, Cade Cunningham was the only starter to eclipse 24 minutes. Thompson is still on an upward trend over his last six games with 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals in just 22.5 minutes per contest.
