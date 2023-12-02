Thompson (face) is available for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports reports.
Thompson has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite suffering a facial fracture against the Knicks. The rookie forward has been replaced by Isaiah Livers in the starting lineup and will wear a mask against Cleveland.
