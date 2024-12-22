Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Suns.
Thompson made back-to-back starts while the Pistons dealt with injuries, but now that the team's preferred lineup is healthy, Thompson will rejoin the reserves. In eight appearances, Thompson is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 17.0 minutes.
