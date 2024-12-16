Thompson will start Monday's game against the Heat, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With Tobias Harris (hand) out, Thompson will make his second start of the season. In his only other start, Thompson posted three points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes during a 20-point loss to the Grizzlies on Nov. 27.
