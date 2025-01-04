Thompson is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
The Pistons will be tweaking their lineup for this matchup and Thompson will enter the starting unit, presumably to handle the defensive assignment of Anthony Edwards. Thompson is averaging 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Ties career high with five steals•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Slides to bench•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Best outing of year as starter•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Starting sans Harris•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Cleared from injury report•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Won't play Saturday•