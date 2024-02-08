Thompson will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

With Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) watching from the sidelines Wednesday, Thompson will get the opportunity to start, and he'll be joined by Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Mike Muscala and Jalen Duren in the first unit. Thompson should get all the run he can handle with how many guys are out for Detroit, so he's someone to consider deploying in daily fantasy leagues.