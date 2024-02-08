Thompson (ankle) started the second half of Wednesday's game against the Kings, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Thompson rolled his ankle in the first half and was forced to go to the locker room for further evaluation. However, he's been given the green light to return and has re-entered the contest.
More News
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Headed to locker room•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Provides offensive spark off bench•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Career-high 22 points Saturday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Flashes upside Monday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Scoreless in 14 minutes•