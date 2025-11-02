Thompson chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over Dallas.

Thompson didn't notch a second straight double-double but still made his presence felt Saturday, scoring in double figures while adding a pair of steals. Expected by many to take a leap this season, the talented wing is averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks through six games to start the 2025-26 campaign. His shooting remains a work in progress -- 54.2 percent from the free-throw line and 27.3 percent from three -- but Thompson continues to impact games with his athleticism, defense and all-around activity.