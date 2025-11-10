Thompson ended with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 win over the 76ers.

Thompson didn't stand out in any particular category, but the versatile forward had another strong showing and recorded at least three tallies in four of the five major categories. Thompson has scored in double digits in all but two of his 10 games, and while it's still early, he's posting career-best numbers in several categories with averages of 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game while logging 29.1 minutes per contest.