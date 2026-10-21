Thompson ended Tuesday's 121-113 victory over the Celtics with 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Thompson recorded a double-double, turning in a solid first-up performance. After signing a new deal during the offseason, the hope was that his role would elevate this season. If Tuesday's effort is anything to go by, that could certainly be the case. He was one of only two Pistons players to log at least 30 minutes, a fantastic sign for anyone who took a chance on him in drafts.