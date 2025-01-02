Thompson finished Wednesday's 105-96 win over the Magic with six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and five steals across 25 minutes.

Thompson continues to prove that he is one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders, averaging 1.2 steals in 18.0 minutes per contest. The 21-year-old forward could also begin to receive increased playing time with Jaden Ivey (leg) sidelined for a significant period.