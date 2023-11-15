Thompson contributed 21 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 126-120 loss to Atlanta.

Thompson posted double-digit rebounds in three consecutive appearances leading up to Tuesday's matchup, and although he couldn't replicate that production in the loss to Atlanta, he was a dominant presence for the Pistons. He posted a season-high 21 points and was active on the defensive side of the ball. The rookie is still shooting just 14.8 percent from beyond the arc to begin his professional career, but he's otherwise gotten off to a fast start, averaging 12.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes per game.