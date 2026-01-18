default-cbs-image
Thompson (heel) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

As expected, Thompson will shed his probable tag due to a right heel contusion. Over six outings in January, the second-year forward has averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 25.7 minutes per contest.

