Thompson (ankle) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Pistons will be extremely thin Thursday night, so Thompson should get all the run he can handle, making him an attractive fantasy target. He's expected to start alongside Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Mike Muscala and Jalen Duren.
More News
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Starts second half•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Heads to locker room•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Provides offensive spark off bench•
-
Pistons' Ausar Thompson: Career-high 22 points Saturday•