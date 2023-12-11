Thompson will start Monday's game against the Pacers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

With Marvin Bagley (back) and Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined, Thompson will draw the start, while Isaiah Stewart shifts to center. Thompson started the first 18 games of the season, averaging 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.8 minutes, but he had seen reduced playing time to start December with the Pistons amid a terrible losing streak.