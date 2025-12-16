Thompson finished Monday's 112-105 win over Boston with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-7 FT) and six rebounds across 23 minutes.

Thompson continues to struggle, having now played fewer than 30 minutes in six straight games. Although he is locked in as a member of the starting lineup, his limited offensive skill set, particularly an inability to stretch the floor, typically results in him being subbed out of the game during crucial moments. Through 22 appearances, Thompson is averaging just 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals and blocks in 27.4 minutes per game, making him barely a top 200 player.