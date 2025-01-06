Thompson (illness) will not play Monday against Portland.

After posting a double-double with 10 points (5-5 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and six steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 win over Minnesota, Thompson was a late addition to the injury report Monday morning and will be held out. With Thompson out of the picture, guys like Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio could step into larger roles for the Pistons, who recently lost Jaden Ivey (lower leg) for the season.