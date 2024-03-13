Thompson (illness/asthma) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Thompson will miss a second straight game due to an asthma flare-up, which should allow Simone Fontecchio to draw another start. Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier and Marcus Sasser are also candidates for more minutes, while Thompson's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus Miami.
