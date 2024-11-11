Thompson (illness) was cleared to play by the NBA's Fitness-To-Play panel Monday, but he'll remain out for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to conditioning purposes.

Coach JB Bickerstaff said Monday that Thompson hasn't been able to scrimmage 5-on-5 yet, so the second-year wing will likely need a week or two to get his feet under him before he's ready for game action. However, Bickerstaff applauded Thompson's work ethic and skill set, saying Thompson fits perfectly into what the Pistons are trying to do this season. When available to play, Thompson should handle a sizable role in the rotation but will likely have to come off the bench.