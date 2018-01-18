Pistons' Avery Bradley: 50-50 chance of playing Friday
Coach Stan Van Gundy said Bradley (groin) has a "50-50" chance of playing in Friday's game against the Wizards, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Bradley received an injection in his groin after seeing a specialist Thursday with the hope of helping him make a quick recovery. However, the Pistons aren't ready to clear Bradley and consider it a coin flip for whether or not he ends up seeing the floor Friday. How the groin feels during morning shootaround should be a strong indicator on whether or not he'll be able to play, though we may not hear word on his availability until just prior to tip-off. If Bradley were to miss time, Reggie Bullock, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway would likely see added run.
