Pistons' Avery Bradley: Active Friday vs. Washington
Bradley (groin) is available for Friday's contest against the Wizards, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Bradley was reportedly a "50-50" shot to play Friday, but apparently feels good enough to play after going through team activities throughout the day leading up to the contest. Over the past five games, he's averaged 19.4 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
