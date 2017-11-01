Pistons' Avery Bradley: Can't find net Tuesday

Bradley registered eight points (4-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 loss to the Lakers.

Bradley generated his second true dud in a Pistons uniform, breaking a streak of four consecutive games with double-digit scoring in the process. The eight-year veteran also came up empty from long distance for the second time in the last three contests, while also shooting under 25.0 percent from the field for the second time over that span as well. Bradley's shot has been notably inconsistent in the early going, but he's been able to prop up his overall average past 40.0 percent with the help of tallies of 61.5 percent and 70.0 percent in a pair of contests.