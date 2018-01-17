Bradley (groin) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Despite some discomfort stemming from a groin injury, Bradley will take the floor Wednesday. Over his past seven games, he's averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 33.3 minutes per game.

