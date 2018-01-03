Pistons' Avery Bradley: Cleared to return Wednesday
Bradley (groin) will play during Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Bradley has been sidelined over the past seven contests while nursing a groin injury. With his return Wednesday, he'll likely re-enter the starting lineup. There's also been no word of a minutes restriction. Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock are all candidates to see their roles reduced.
More News
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Goes through limited practice Sunday•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Returns to basketball activities•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Likely to be back around Jan. 1•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: Out three more games•
-
Pistons' Avery Bradley: To be reevaluated in a week•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.