Pistons' Avery Bradley: Cleared to return Wednesday

Bradley (groin) will play during Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bradley has been sidelined over the past seven contests while nursing a groin injury. With his return Wednesday, he'll likely re-enter the starting lineup. There's also been no word of a minutes restriction. Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock are all candidates to see their roles reduced.

