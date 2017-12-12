Pistons' Avery Bradley: Dealing with illness
Bradley was held out of shootaround due to illness but plans to play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
At this time, there's no reason to believe Bradley won't play, but his status is nonetheless worth checking up on before game-time. The veteran guard is averaging 13.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game over his last six contests. On the year, he's nearly matching his scoring (16.0 PPG) and assists (2.0 APG) numbers from last season, though his rebounding (2.5 RPG) is down considerably (6.1 RPG in 2016-17).
