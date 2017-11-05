Pistons' Avery Bradley: Drops season-high 24 points vs. Kings

Bradley totaled 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 win over the Kings.

Bradley has now racked up 20 points in three of his past four contests after averaging 14.2 points per game prior to that stretch. While he can be somewhat inconsistent, as he has two games this year with single-digit points, he has plenty of upside as a three-and-D player, posting 1.8 threes and 1.7 steals per game heading into Saturday.